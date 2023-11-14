Los peligros de la desinformación en el consumo de productos "milagro" para tratar la diabetes

Aumentan en Puebla ventas de "medicamentos milagro" para combatir la diabetes

La internet y la desinformación son factores que han desencadenado una problemática cada vez más preocupante: el consumo de productos “milagro” o remedios caseros para combatir la diabetes. Este engaño puede traer graves complicaciones a la salud, como pérdida de visión, amputaciones y problemas renales, advierten especialistas médicos.

El fenómeno ha sido identificado en Puebla, donde según cifras de la Secretaría de Salud federal hasta el tercer trimestre del 2023 se registró un aumento en los ingresos hospitalarios por pacientes diagnosticados con diabetes mellitus tipo II. Al menos 2 mil 213 personas fueron hospitalizadas por esta causa, mientras que la Secretaría de Salud estatal reportaba hasta el año 2022 un total de 36 mil 68 pacientes en tratamiento.

Doctores entrevistados por El Sol de Puebla señalan que a través de páginas web se promueve la falsa idea de sanar la diabetes. Sin embargo, alertan que esta enfermedad no tiene cura y es un mal crónico degenerativo caracterizado por niveles elevados de glucosa en sangre.

El caso es alarmante debido a los riesgos asociados al consumo masivo y creciente entre los pacientes diabéticos. Médicos como Enrique José Torri Medina del Instituto del ISSSTE en Puebla han detectado un incremento en el consumo fármacos “milagrosos”, así como malteadas, tés e incluso cafés sin aval sanitario que prometen controlar o erradicar la enfermedad.

The internet and misinformation are factors that have triggered an increasingly pronounced problem: the consumption of "miracle" products or home remedies to combat diabetes. 