El poblado de Santa María Zacatepec se ve amenazado por el fenómeno del socavón que surgió el 29 de mayo del 2021. Lo que en su momento fue una atracción, ahora se ha convertido en un foco de infección debido a la presencia de insectos y agua estancada con tonalidad verde. Con dimensiones impresionantes, este agujero ha alertado a los habitantes y activistas locales sobre posibles riesgos sanitarios.

Desde el terreno, Nelly, representante de las Guardianas del Frente de Pueblos Unidos en Defensa del Agua y la Tierra, along with local farmers have noticed visible changes in the environment surrounding the sinkhole. From strange-colored mosquitoes to stagnant green water signaling potential health risks. Academic researcher Jerónimo Chavarría Hernández emphasizes the importance of government intervention to address these issues before they escalate into a public health crisis.

The once tourist attraction has now been abandoned and left unattended by institutional monitoring agencies. Locals like Don Pedro have taken on the responsibility of keeping an eye on this geological wonder that poses unknown dangers to their community without proper oversight and information dissemination from authorities.

Meanwhile, concerns about environmental pollution from nearby industrial activities add to the urgency of addressing these issues promptly to prevent irreversible damage to nature and public health in Juan Crisóstomo Bonilla. Recent studies carried out by academic institutions shed light on the origins of the sinkhole but fail to provide conclusive insights into future risks or health hazards stemming from this natural disaster.

As efforts are made to tackle mosquito infestation and prevent further environmental degradation around the sinkhole site, residents are advised not approach this high-risk area for their safety until comprehensive measures are taken by responsible authorities through public awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of environmental regulations for sustainable management practices.